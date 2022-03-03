 E-biker hits car with hand, yanks open door after being honked at, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

E-biker hits car with hand, yanks open door after being honked at

SG ROAD VIGILANTE / FACEBOOK
Farah Daley
Mar 03, 2022 04:34 pm

An e-bike rider was caught on video banging on a car and pulling the driver's door open after getting honked at on Serangoon Avenue 3.

Footage of the incident was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

According to the caption, it happened on Wednesday (March 2).

The video contributor said the car driver had honked at the rider for "cutting across dangerously".

"The young man opened the car door and threaten[ed] to beat the uncle up," he said.

He added that he caught up with the elderly driver who was visibly shaken and had tears in his eyes following the encounter.

He has since shared the footage with the driver.

"As an athlete and educator, one thing I can't stand is bullying cases like this, [especially] towards the elderly," he said.

