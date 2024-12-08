East Coast GRC residents get discounts for going green

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman (right) launched the East Coast Green Savers initiative at Bedok Food Centre on Dec 7.

Residents of East Coast GRC can now enjoy more discounts with about 70 merchants when dining, under the East Coast Green Savers initiative launched on Dec 7.

The new programme was launched at Bedok Food Centre by Dr Maliki Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, who said it is part of the East Coast Plan and had been in the pipeline for six months.

The initiative will see interested constituents receiving a package containing a lunch box or tingkat, a cutlery set and tumbler.

Residents can redeem discounts when they present these items to participating merchants, whom The Straits Times understands to be mostly food vendors.

This initiative will address both the issue of sustainability in terms of less food waste, and the rising cost of living for residents, Dr Maliki, who is also an MP for East Coast GRC, said at the launch.

Speaking to the media later, he said the idea was that the lunch box would remind residents not to waste food.

“When we are dining outside, the serving size can be quite large. Sometimes people realise that they won’t be able to finish it. With this new initiative, we are hoping that residents will be reminded that they can save the leftover food or put aside half the food before they start eating.”

This would help to tackle food wastage, which has become a more prominent issue, he added.

The programme will be rolled out in Siglap, targeting about 3,000 households, and extended to other neighbourhoods in the group representation constituency if successful, Dr Maliki said.

Participating outlets can be found at http://go.gov.sg/ecgreensavers

The discounts vary, with some vendors giving 10 cents to 50 cents off, and others taking 10 per cent off the entire bill.

It did not take long for the vendors to support the initiative, Dr Maliki told ST.

“The message is very simple – if they agree on sustainability, they can come on board. But we leave the discounts up to them. We are not prescribing a fixed amount, so it depends on the vendors’ level of comfort.”

He added: “When you see this tingkat, it reminds you that you have a role to play in sustainability, in reducing food waste, and in the overall message of caring for the environment. That is the purpose we want it to have.”

One of the vendors participating in the initiative is Madam Hajjah Roziah Adon, who owns Nur Indah Kitchen at Bedok Food Centre.

The 64-year-old said she had noticed that food wastage was very common in the hawker centre, and she would often help to pack up customers’ leftover food to avoid wastage. “I know of stalls that would charge extra if a customer wants to take away their leftovers, but I decided not to do that. I don’t want to waste the food. So I will definitely support this initiative,” she said.

Residents who want to receive their lunch box set can approach the reception counter at Siglap Community Club.