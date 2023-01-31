 Eight people taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision along CTE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Eight people taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision along CTE

Eight people taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision along CTE
Eight people were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle collision along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Tuesday morning. PHOTOS: ST READER
Isabelle Liew
Jan 31, 2023 05:10 pm

Eight people were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle collision along the Central Expressway towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway on Tuesday morning.

A five-second video circulating on messaging platforms shows the aftermath of the accident, which occurred before the exit to Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. Paramedics are seen in the video at a lorry that appeared to be ferrying workers.

A bus was apparently involved in a collision with the lorry, leaving a dent in its rear. A man was lying on the back of the lorry.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a bus, a lorry, a taxi and a car at around 9.20am.

Eight people, aged between 22 and 60, were conscious when taken to hospital, they said. Investigations are ongoing.

Car catches fire in PIE accident on CNY eve, five taken to hospital
Singapore

Car catches fire in PIE accident on CNY eve, five taken to hospital

Related Stories

Toyota Vios hits Porsche that was changing lanes and turtles along Ubi Ave 3

Tesla video promoting self-driving was staged: Engineer testifies

Police officer performing escort duties injured in road traffic accident

Seven people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and one person to Raffles Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Local media outlet 8world reported that most of the injured were migrant workers.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICROAD SAFETY

Isabelle Liew

Read articles by Isabelle Liew