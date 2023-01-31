Eight people taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision along CTE

Eight people were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle collision along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Tuesday morning.

Eight people were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle collision along the Central Expressway towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway on Tuesday morning.

A five-second video circulating on messaging platforms shows the aftermath of the accident, which occurred before the exit to Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. Paramedics are seen in the video at a lorry that appeared to be ferrying workers.

A bus was apparently involved in a collision with the lorry, leaving a dent in its rear. A man was lying on the back of the lorry.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a bus, a lorry, a taxi and a car at around 9.20am.

Eight people, aged between 22 and 60, were conscious when taken to hospital, they said. Investigations are ongoing.

Seven people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and one person to Raffles Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Local media outlet 8world reported that most of the injured were migrant workers.