Elderly couple steal the show with birthday dance

An elderly couple impressed netizens with their adorable dancing at a birthday party.

Every couple hope they can grow old and happy together.

So, a video of a Singaporean elderly couple dancing their way into the man's 80th birthday party caught the attention of netizens after it was posted on TikTok.

The clip was put up by the couple's daughter-in-law on May 24, following Mr Ronnie Lu's birthday celebration at Serangoon Gardens Country Club on May 21.

The couple's youthful and playful nature delighted guests who compared the event to a wedding.

A family friend even announced them as "bride and groom" before they made their entrance and danced their way to a golf-themed birthday cake.

The couple's daughter-in-law, Ms Rotjana Patikarapong, told Must Share News that the elderly couple have been married for over 50 years.

The video has over 360,000 views with netizens commenting how cute and lovely the couple are and that they are "goals".