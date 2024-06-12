 NP student goes viral for ranking best napping on campus, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
NP student goes viral for ranking best napping on campus
The three snooze spots an NP student has tested out on campus.PHOTOS: TIKTOK/KEERIGIRI
Jun 12, 2024

Taking naps in school may be frowned upon but one bold Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) student has ranked the best places to snooze on campus.

TikTok user keerigiri shared three locations and listed each one's pros and cons in detail, including comfort level and privacy.

When introducing a library sitting area as a prime spot to lie down, he said it may offer little concealment.

"But if you're shameless (like me), it doesn't matter at all," he quipped.

The user has urged viewers to stay tuned for more sleeping spots in a sequel.

His video has gone viral and garnered over 150,000 views.

In the comments, other NP students shared more spots for snoozing.

Interestingly, the video has caught the attention of several users who don't even study at the same polytechnic.

"I don't even go here but I actually watched this till the end," said one commenter.

"This is my type of content," another wrote.

Perhaps napping is the great unifier. After all, it can improve concentration and information retention, aiding students in their studies.

