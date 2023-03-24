Elderly man escorted out of train for being under influence of alcohol: SMRT

A recent video online showed an elderly man being escorted out an MRT train by SMRT staff for apparently being too loud.

But SMRT has clarified that the man was ushered out because its staff were informed he was under the influence of alcohol and speaking very loudly.

In the video that was uploaded to the sgfollowsall Instagram page, two SMRT personnel can be seen speaking with the elderly man.

One of them is heard saying: “Uncle I cannot let you inside the train, because you are being very loud. You need to leave the train.”

The elderly man does not respond to the staff’s remark directly, instead saying he lives in Sengkang.

While the staff continues to explain to him that he cannot remain in the train, he shows them his IC, adding that he is a Singaporean.

He is eventually escorted out of the train when it reaches Dover station.

Some netizens commented on the incident, saying he should have been allowed to ride because he “meant no harm” and that such instances were common.

Others said the situation could not have been unwarranted, as they believed the staff do not check trains unless they were responding to a complaint.

According to Asiaone, an SMRT spokesman said their staff were informed about an elderly man who was under the influence of alcohol, and talking very loudly on an eastbound train on the East-West line.

The spokesman added: “For the safety and consideration of other commuters, our staff advised him to alight at the next station. They escorted him out of the train at Dover station.”

He also highlighted that Under Rapid Transit Systems (RTS) regulations, 'no person shall conduct himself on any train or in any part of the railway premises so as to cause a nuisance or annoyance to other passengers'.