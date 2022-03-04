Elderly man in probe of bricks thrown from HDB block

Residents in Bukit Merah appear to have escaped unscathed from bricks thrown down from an HDB block on Tuesday (March 1).

An elderly man is under investigation.

The incident happened at Block 28 Jalan Bukit Merah.

Stomp user Alvis shared photos showing brick pieces at the foot of the block and police officers at the scene around 10pm.

In response to a query from Stomp, the police said they were alerted at 9.53pm to a case of a rash act at 28 Jalan Bukit Merah.

No injuries were reported from the bricks allegedly thrown down from a height.

A 62-year-old man was assisting with police investigations.