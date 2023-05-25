Resident calls police after flower pot falls from height in Pasir Ris

A concerned resident called the police after finding a smashed flower pot at the foot of Block 759 Pasir Ris Street 71 on Wednesday evening (May 24).

The resident said he spotted the flower pot at about 6pm and believed it fell from height.

According to the Housing Board (HDB), flower pots should be placed neatly along parapet walls

They should not be hung above or placed on parapet walls and window ledges.

Residents who fail to remove objects placed in a hazardous manner, after a warning is issued, may be fined up to $2,000.