Flower pots, crockery fly in high-rise littering in AMK

Police were called after soil, flower pots, a ceramic bowl and a plate were flung from a HDB block in Ang Mo Kio.

Residents at Block 700A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 were on edge after a flower pots, crockery and even soil hurled from the HDB block over two days.

The incident unfolded on July 10 when 57-year-old Wang, a resident on the second storey, witnessed soil raining down from above at around 2pm.

This was just a prelude to a series of bizarre launches – flower pots were flung down at 4pm and 6pm that same day.

The next day, the aerial assault continued with a ceramic bowl and plate joining the growing pile of debris on the ground floor.

"The objects landed on the pavement in front of the block and the grass patch behind. The police arrived very quickly," the property agent said.

The police subsequently cordoned off the ground floor, with shards of ceramic clearly visible on the grass. One officer in a protective helmet could be seen combing the area while others were spotted visiting flats to question residents.

Similar scenes played out the next day as the police continued their investigation.

Ang Mo Kio Town Council said it was aware of the incident and had referred the case to the police for investigation. The police confirmed receiving a report and stated that investigations were ongoing.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) reported that it investigated an average of 29,000 high-rise littering cases annually between 2021 and 2023.

During the same period, NEA deployed around 2,500 cameras each year and took enforcement action against approximately 1,100 individuals caught in the act.

First-time offenders caught littering from residential flats face fines of up to $2,000, with subsequent offences incurring heftier penalties – up to $4,000 for a second conviction and $10,000 for the third and any subsequent ones.

Courts may also impose corrective work orders, requiring offenders to clean public spaces for up to 12 hours.