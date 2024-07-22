Elderly man sells tissue paper 'nearby traffic' on pavement

Members of the public have expressed concern, especially after he was seen with a bandage on one of his hands.

The man was seen sitting in the middle of a pedestrian crossing in front of Bugis Junction.

Members of the public are worried over the safety of an elderly man who has been spotted selling tissue packets in the middle of the road.

The bespectacled 75-year-old uncle has been photographed peddling his sales in the Bugis area on July 17 and July 20.

On the first occasion, the man was sitting on the intersection crossing in the middle of the road at Bugis Junction.

Three days later, he sat beside a bus stop along Bugis Street.

The concerned photographer, identified as Song Richard, told Shin Min Daily News he had seen the man doing the same at other locations as early as 7am.

Mr Song posted photos of the elderly man on Facebook calling for public support.

In the recent photos, the man placed several packets of tissue next to a large bag on the ground. He was barefoot and there was a bandage on his left hand.

Netizens expressed concern for the man's safety and hoped he moves to another location.

Others suggested contacting the police for intervention and assistance.

Despite going down to the Bugis area three times, the Shin Min reporter was unable to locate the man.

A security guard confirmed seeing him but added his appearance was not regular.