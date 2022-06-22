Elderly woman lived with dead son in Commonwealth flat for a week

The police had to call in a locksmith to enter the flat, as the woman did not respond to knocking on the door.

Laundry was left hanging outside the three-room HDB flat for a week.

It was a departure from the daily routine that neighbours knew about a private mother-son pair who lived in a fifth-storey unit at Block 85, Commonwealth Close.

On Tuesday (June 21) afternoon, the 54-year-old man, said to be the son, was found dead inside the flat.

He has been dead for around a week, and his mother in her 80s grieved, according to Chinese-language publication Shin Min Daily News.

"A pair of leather shoes were also left to dry in the sun for a whole week, yet he never took them in, which I found strange," fifth-floor resident Boey Sook Kam, 68, told The Straits Times on Wednesday afternoon.

The part-time cleaner, who lives with her son and husband, said the man, who was about 1.8m tall, would hang laundry to dry every morning at around 8.30am.

Occasionally she would see him leave the flat and come back with food or groceries.

His mother would come out of the flat to water her plants in the corridor.

The police had to call in a locksmith to enter the flat, as his mother did not respond to knocking on the door, according to the Shin Min report.

Wails were reportedly heard when the police managed to gain entry, and found the man lying on the living room floor.

Ms Boey, who has lived in her flat for 27 years, said both mother and son kept to themselves and avoided interacting with neighbours.

She added that she had occasionally caught the whiff of a foul stench when walking to the lift lobby in the last two days, but thought nothing of it.

Most other residents on the same storey, as well as those above and below, told The Straits Times they smelled nothing miss and only found out about the death when six police cars and an ambulance arrived at the block on Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers at the fifth-floor flat in Block 85 Commonwealth Close on June 21, 2022. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

But a next-door neighbour, who declined to be identified, said both she and her husband had detected a stench coming from the unit for about a week.

She added that her husband, who was at work when ST visited the block, called the police on Monday as he found the smell unbearable.

"At first, I thought there was a rat infestation or a sewage pipe leak, but the smell only got stronger," said the neighbour, who has lived in the block for a decade.

The Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 85 at 12.38pm on Tuesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Police do not suspect foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

A woman, who identified herself as the dead man's sister, was present at the flat on Wednesday and said the family is still in shock.

Looking distraught, she requested privacy to grieve and declined further comment.

A grassroots leader in the Buona Vista ward of Tanjong Pagar GRC, under which Block 85 falls, said community leaders in the ward had offered assistance to the family.

Mr Thomas Phun, chairman of the Buona Vista Citizens' Consultative Committee, added: "In our regular community engagements (such as weekly house visits and Meet-the-People sessions), we encourage our residents to look out for another, as well as to inform us if they know of anyone who may need assistance."