Electric bicycle sparks blaze in Bedok HDB corridor

The fire occurred outside an 11th-floor unit at Block 202 Bedok North Street 1.

A Housing Board corridor in Bedok was left in a charred mess on Feb 13 after an electric bicycle, left charging outside a flat, caught fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 3.45am to the fire, which occurred outside an 11th-floor unit at Block 202 Bedok North Street 1.

The occupants of the affected unit had evacuated the flat by the time rescuers arrived. Three of the occupants were assessed for smoke inhalation, and two were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

One person declined to be taken to hospital.

Preliminary investigations that the fire had likely originated from the battery pack of a charging powered-assisted bicycle (PAB).

To prevent personal mobility devices and PAB fires, the SCDF reminded the public not to charge the batteries overnight or for extended periods.

SCDF also urged people not to purchase or use non-original batteries.