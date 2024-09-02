ERP rates at 3 locations to go up by $1 from Sept 9

The revised rates come after the latest review of traffic conditions in July by the authority.

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at three locations will increase by $1 at three specified time periods starting on Sept 9, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Sept 2.

The revised rates come after the latest review of traffic conditions in July by the authority, which showed increased congestion at various stretches of expressways.

At each of the three gantries on the Ayer Rajah Expressway after Jurong Town Hall towards the city, motorists will be charged $3 between 7.30am and 8am.

For the two gantries on the Marina Coastal Expressway (Eastbound) before the exit to Central Boulevard and at the slip road from Marina Boulevard, motorists will be charged $1 from 6.30pm to 7pm.

On the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway, in the direction of East Coast Parkway after the Defu Flyover, motorists will be charged $4 from 8am to 8.30am.

Rates for other previously announced time slots and gantries remain unchanged.

The LTA said that even with these adjustments, the number of locations and time slots charged is still lower than the number charged before the pandemic.

It added that it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted.