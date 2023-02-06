 ERP rates at five locations to go up by $1 from Feb 13, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

ERP rates at five locations to go up by $1 from Feb 13

ERP rates at five locations to go up by $1 from Feb 13
LTA said the changes are in response to traffic conditions observed throughout January.PHOTO: ST FILE
Sarah Koh
Feb 06, 2023 05:37 pm

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at five locations will go up by $1 from Feb 13 in response to increased traffic.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday that the rates will all go up from Feb 13 during nine specified time periods at the gantries on the Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) after North Buona Vista towards Tuas; four gantries on the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into southbound CTE; the southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road; Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (ECP) after Defu Flyover; and westbound PIE before Eunos

LTA said traffic has been building up on several stretches of expressways, and these changes have been made in response to traffic conditions observed throughout January this year.

SOURCE: LTA
Vehicles waiting to clear immigration at the Second Link's Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor on Monday.
Singapore

Driving to Malaysia over Xmas? Check traffic first

Related Stories

Malaysian ambulance and S'pore Mercedes in near collision on Johor road

Longer travel time for motorists after traffic changes in Novena

Man in dispute with driver gets injured after holding on to steering wheel as car moves off

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

TRAFFIC/ROAD RULESERP