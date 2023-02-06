ERP rates at five locations to go up by $1 from Feb 13

LTA said the changes are in response to traffic conditions observed throughout January.

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at five locations will go up by $1 from Feb 13 in response to increased traffic.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday that the rates will all go up from Feb 13 during nine specified time periods at the gantries on the Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) after North Buona Vista towards Tuas; four gantries on the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into southbound CTE; the southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road; Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (ECP) after Defu Flyover; and westbound PIE before Eunos

LTA said traffic has been building up on several stretches of expressways, and these changes have been made in response to traffic conditions observed throughout January this year.