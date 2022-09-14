ERP rates at five locations to increase by $1 from Sept 19

ERP rates was last adjusted in August, when an increase of $1 was implemented at four locations.

To manage congestion, the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at five locations will increase by $1.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the rates at the gantries on Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) before Alexandra towards the city; AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city; southbound Central Expressway (CTE) after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the southbound CTE; PIE on Kallang Bahru and Slip road into Bendemeer; and northbound CTE after PIE will all go up from Sept 19 during five specified time periods.

LTA said traffic has been building up on various stretches of expressways, and these changes are have been made in response to monitoring of traffic conditions throughout August this year.

At AYE before Alexandra towards the city and the set of two gantries on PIE on Kallang Bahru and Slip road into Bendemeer, motorists will pay $1 from 8.30am to 9am.

For the set of three gantries on AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city, motorists will pay $3 from 5.30pm to 6pm, up from the current $2.

For the set of four gantries on the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE Slip road into the southbound CTE, motorists will pay $4 from 8.30am to 9am, up from the current $3.

For the set of two gantries on the northbound CTE after PIE, motorists will pay $1 from 7.30pm to 8pm.

