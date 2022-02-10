ERP rates to rise by $1 at some gantries on AYE and CTE from Feb 14

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at some gantries will be increased by $1 from next Monday (Feb 14).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Thursday (Feb 10) that the changes are aimed at managing congestion along some stretches on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and Central Expressway (CTE).

This comes as more people return to the workplace following the easing of restrictions in January, where 50 per cent of those who can work from home are allowed to return to the workplace.

The adjustments apply to three gantries on the AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city, with the ERP charge at $1 from 8am to 8.30am, and $2 from 8.30am to 9.30am.

On the AYE after North Buona Vista towards Tuas, there will be a $1 charge between 6pm and 7pm.

Four gantries on the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the southbound CTE will have a $2 charge between 9.30am and 10am, up from the current $1.

Two gantries on the northbound CTE after PIE will have a $2 charge between 5.30pm and 6pm. Between 6.30pm and 7pm, the charge will be $3, while between 7pm and 7.30pm it will be $1.

With the adjustments, there will be ERP charges at seven locations, compared with 29 locations before the Covid-19 pandemic began, LTA said.

The authority added that based on its monitoring of traffic conditions in January, traffic speeds have remained "generally optimal" on all arterial roads, including those within the Central Business District.

There will be no ERP charges at these locations.