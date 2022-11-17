Error in A-level chemistry exam paper: Some students got extra time, some did not

It resulted in students finishing the exam at different times.

An error in the A-level chemistry exam on Wednesday morning was dealt with differently across schools, resulting in students finishing the exam at different times.

A question in the third paper of the H2 Chemistry exam showed a bond between two elements drawn incorrectly in one of the diagrams.

Three students who spoke to The Straits Times but asked not to be identified said candidates at some schools were given extra time to make up for the time spent by invigilators explaining the error, while at other schools, they were not.

ST understands that at Nanyang Junior College, an errata slip was circulated to students before the paper began. The slip pointed out that atomic bonds had been drawn wrongly in three chemical structures.

The exam, which was scheduled for two hours between 8am and 10am, ended at 10.06am as the students were given an extra five minutes to check their papers.

However, at Hwa Chong Institution, students were not given extra time. An errata paper was given to them with their papers before the exam started for them to read, and the exam took place as planned, from 8am to 10am.

The error and the differences in how schools dealt with it was discussed on the website Reddit.

Some posters said it was unfair to students who did not get extra time. Some said the disruption caused by the error affected their focus.

The error was in Question 5, an optional question, so students could have chosen to do another one instead.

ST has contacted the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board for comment.