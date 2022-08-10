 Esso cuts diesel price by 11 cents, petrol prices by 9 cents, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Esso cuts diesel price by 11 cents, petrol prices by 9 cents

Esso cuts diesel price by 11 cents, petrol prices by 9 cents
Esso's aggressive price cuts follow a continuing downward movement in prices of crude oil and refined products.PHOTO: ST FILE
Christopher Tan
Aug 10, 2022 06:29 pm

After more than two weeks since the last industrywide price reduction, fuel pump prices here are on the slide again.

Esso, which sparked the last price cut, set the ball rolling again on Wednesday (Aug 10) afternoon by bringing pump prices to their lowest since February.

According to Fuel Kaki, a petrol and diesel price tracker set up by the Consumers Association of Singapore, Esso's posted diesel price is now 11 cents lower at $2.81, while its three petrol grades are nine cents lower.

Esso's 92-octane petrol is now $2.80 a litre, while its 95- and 98-octane fuels are $2.85 and $3.32 respectively.

After discount, Esso offers the lowest petrol price with its 92-octane at $2.30 a litre (with DBS Esso card).

For 95-octane, Sinopec, which has only three stations here, has the lowest price at $2.30 (with OCBC cards). Among bigger network operators, Esso's $2.34 is the lowest (with DBS Esso card).

The reduction came on the back of further easing in wholesale fuel prices.
Singapore

Petrol prices fall to lowest in four months

Related Stories

Esso's 92-octane petrol below $3, prices for other grades cut too

Pump prices in Singapore fall for all grades of fuel; 92-octane now closer to $3

Chinese petrol firms lower pump prices to match Esso's rates

For 98-octane, Sinopec's offer of $2.68 (with OCBC cards) is the lowest, followed by Esso's $2.72 (with DBS Esso card).

Esso's aggressive price cuts follow a continuing downward movement in prices of crude oil and refined products. Rising inflation is putting a dent in demand on both automotive and non-automotive fronts.

Brent crude last closed on Nasdaq at US$96.65 a barrel, its lowest since February. RBOB Gasoline, a proxy for refined petrol, is US$2.95 a gallon, also at its lowest since February.

Esso's price reduction on Wednesday is likely to trigger price cuts by other pump operators here.

More On This Topic
Gas markets remain under strain, prices elevated even as oil takes a tumble
In new energy world, S'pore finds itself between a rock and a hard place

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OIL AND GAS SECTORPETROL PRICESDIESEL/PETROLConsumers Association of Singapore