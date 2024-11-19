Nov 20 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(4) MC DAZZLER finally shed his maiden status last outing. Taking on a much stronger field, but looks well in with claiming apprentice taking 2.5kg off his back.

(5) FUTURE FLO is going for a hat-trick with Rachel Venniker in the saddle.

(6) WARRIOR OF ROYALTY will be a threat given his current form, and was a close-up second when favourite last time.

(3) IBHELE had a difficult draw in his comeback run after a break. With that run under his girth, in a small field and a good draw, he will be a contender.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(7) KING BAVARIAN has been battling for his second win and with only 53.5kg to shoulder, he must have a strong chance.

(3) DUKE OF AFRICA is another struggling for his second win. He has been paying his way with a string of placings. Can come close.

(2) BLAZING LIGHT has patchy form but was staying on last time.

(4) RAINWATER is still a maiden but appeared to enjoy the trip on the Poly last time. Lightly raced, he is one to watch.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(1) BEL GIOCATORE has improved at her last two and has Tristan Godden onboard. She could be the pick.

(7) TWILIGHT BAY has shown promise and was a beaten favourite last run when tried in blinkers for the first time.

(5) YELLOW JACKET is seldom far off, and although seemingly well held by Twilight Bay on their last meeting, the step-up in trip may be what she is looking for.

(2) SANBEENEE was a major improvement going further last time. The filly can build on that.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(7) FAIRE ADVANTAGE ran out a comfortable winner when making his Poly debut. He can follow up.

(1) BRAVE BOMBER has improved with every outing and was a maiden winner last time. He got a hefty rating for his handicap debut but does look progressive.

(2) FOREST JUMP’S last win was not out of turn. He gets a four-point rise in handicap and is back in a bracket where he has been struggling.

(6) WAVE WARRIOR was in contention all the way last time, when the blinkers came off and replaced by cheek pieces. He has steady form and should be up there again.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(8) GINGER DELIGHT won well first time on the Poly. She has won two of her four starts, and the manner of her last win suggests that she can follow up.

(4) ETHEREAL VIEW won comfortably over course and distance last run. She looks progressive and can follow up too.

(3) SAFE AND SOUND is a lightly raced filly who is at home over course and distance.

(1) POURSOMESUGARONME was never far back, but most of her recent form has been over 1,400m. The extra distance may suit.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) ROYAL SWAN MASTER is overdue for a win after a string of close finishes when tried in blinkers on the Poly. Beaten favourite in his last two, but he is down in class and even top weight should not stop him.

(2) IRISH LUCK was game in defeat, staying on stoutly in the finish. The step-up to a mile could bring out his best.

(1) FORCE DE DIEU was close up on the Turffontein inner track last time. He makes his Poly debut.

(7) KING’S ISLAND is way better than his last run. Gets some relief in ratings helping his cause.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) OCEAN PALACE was well beaten by (7) THESUPERNOVASTAR when they last met. Thesupernovastar got a 4kg claimer onboard and it remains to be seen if the swing in the weights will see Ocean Palace turn the tables.

(6) DRIVE BY is always game and steps up to 1,400m. The five-time winner should be competitive.

(5) PERFECT TRUST is consistent and did find some market support last outing.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(8) AMOR FATI can make amends for his disappointing showing last time. He was reported to be fatigued after the race. He is back over a more suitable trip.

(3) SOVEREIGN COMMAND was a well beaten favourite when Amor Fati finished second at their previous meeting. He gets blinkers and should have a strong chance.

(5) CATAVAR is a struggling maiden but has shown some recent improvement. A 4kg claimer could make him competitive.

(7) GRAND OASIS arrives from the Highveld with little form to commend him but could improve on the Poly.