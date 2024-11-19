Pacific Bao Bei looks ready to make waves

Pacific Bao Bei (Marc Lerner) victorious at Kranji on Feb 24. The five-year-old will be making his Kuala Lumpur debut on Nov 24 for his new trainer David Kok.

It is beginning to look good up North for trainer David Kok.

After Kok opened his Malaysian account with Pacific Charm on Nov 17, the former Kranji trainer could double his score at the next Selangor meeting on Nov 24.

Sure, he has entered just two runners for the day’s action but there is a smart one in that small bunch.

Pacific Bao Bei turned up at Sungai Besi for some barrier practice and a morning gallop on Nov 19 and, just like that, he served notice of his winning intentions.

Sent out from the gates, he ran the 600m in 37.5sec, leaving the faithful at trackside mighty impressed.

And why not?

The five-year-old was no slouch at Kranji where – when under the care of Daniel Meagher – he picked up two wins and five second-placed finishes before being sent “up country” on Oct 5.

Well, he certainly seems to have settled well into his new home and his “new trainer” Kok must be feeling good.

So, the question: Has Pacific Bao Bei been topped up sufficiently for a winning show in that Class 4 (A) race which will be over the 1,400m?

He may have his detractors as his recent runs at Kranji were all over the longer trips – from 1,600m to 2,000m.

However, it must be noted that Pacific Bao Bei has got some speed in those legs of his. After all, one of his two wins under Meagher was over the 1,400m.

So, do not write him off just because his more recent runs at Kranji have been over the longer trips.

This Irish-bred son of Sea The Stars is in fine fettle and, with the wind in Kok’s sails, he just might sprint home a winner.

Well, as Kok probably realises, it will not be easy. Pacific Bao Bei’s opponents in that race look formidable and whoever is given the seat on Pacific Bao Bei on Nov 24 will have to keep a sharp eye on the whereabouts of Gold Samurai.

The Lonhro six-year-old will carry terrific form into that 1,400m race.

In preparation for that assignment at Sungai Besi, trainer Lim Shung You sent him out for a training gallop where he clocked 36.6sec for the 600m.

Gold Samurai has a growing fan club there.

It took shape when he made a winning debut as an outsider on Oct 26.

That day, when ridden by 3kg-claimer Mohd Ekdihar, he made every post a winning one in that 1,300m race.

His connections would have been delighted as he paid a nice dividend of $132 (on the Singapore tote) on the win.

Gold Samurai looks to be on the improve and he could be the one that Pacific Bao Bei will have to beat.

Elsewhere on the nine-race card, it could pay to keep an eye on Typhoon.

Down to contest the Class 4 (B) sprint over the 1,150m, he turned in a good training gallop when loosening up with a canter before running the 600m in 38.2sec.

Under the care of Simon Dunderdale, Typhoon has been a good one to have in the yard.

A five-year-old by Merchant Navy, he put together his last win on Oct 6.

That day, in an 1,400m race on the long course, he was parked in midfield for most of the trip before producing a smart finishing burst to take the honours.

It was his third win in the colours of the Buffalo Stable.

Last time on Nov 10, he made the board when fourth to Lim’s Unique.

That day, he did it the hard way, coming from last of 10 runners at the top of the straight, having raced wide for most of the trip.

On the strength of that training gallop, Typhoon looks to be in good enough form to give the Dunderdale yard a good reason for celebration.

Dunderdale, who has entered a team of six for the meeting, could be posing for pictures after the running of the main race on the card, the Class 3 sprint over 1,300m.

He will be represented by Infinity Warrior, who gets into the action after bringing home the bacon twice in three outings.

A five-year-old by Xtravagant, Infinity Warrior opened his Malaysian campaign in style, winning on debut in a race on Oct 13 and following it up with a similar show on Oct 27.

Last start, when expected to make it a hat-trick of wins, Infinity Warrior flopped and finished last in that field of 10.

Judging from his work on Nov 19, whatever ailed him that day seems to be a thing of the past and, come Nov 24 the “Warrior” should be ready for battle.

