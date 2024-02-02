EVCo employees let go amid police investigation

There were unregistered electric vans parked near EVCo’s premises in Ubi, a day after the company let go some of its staff.

Employees from electric vehicle (EV) leasing company EVCo were let go on Jan 31, after the company’s two key executives were arrested in connection with a police investigation.

The affected workers included those who did sales, operations, marketing and communications for the company.

Sources said that between 10 and 20 staff were let go, nearly three weeks after The Straits Times reported the arrest of the company’s chief executive Fuji Foo and former chief financial officer Janice Low.

EVCo chairwoman Judy Lee told The Straits Times in a statement on Feb 1 that “following the recent development, the EVCo Board has decided to streamline the company and rationalise the manpower to ensure that the business remains financially sustainable”.

A similar statement was posted on the company’s LinkedIn page.

Ms Lee also said the company is actively working on a “comprehensive transition plan” to ensure minimal disruption to operations, and will continue to support its clients.

She did not respond to questions about the number of staff affected or details on how the company will continue to serve its customers.

EVCo’s head of communications declined to comment when contacted by ST. Queries sent to her e-mail came back with an automated response which stated she was no longer working with the company, and to contact its chief operating officer Chia Ti Yu instead.

E-mails to five other EVCo employees had an identical automated response. None of the staff approached responded to ST’s request for interviews.

EVCo’s office at a multi-storey commercial building located in Ubi appeared to still be in operation when ST visited on Feb 1.

At least three unregistered electric vans, with one bearing the EVCo logo, were parked nearby.