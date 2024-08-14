 Explosion heard as PMD burns in Ang Mo Kio, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Explosion heard as PMD burns in Ang Mo Kio

SCDF personnel cooling down the battery on the ground.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Aug 14, 2024 01:47 pm

In yet another fire involving a personal mobility device (PMD), an explosion was heard at about 8.20pm on Aug 13.

A PMD lay burning in the carpark next to Block 321 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Lianhe Zaobao it had received a report of a fire involving a PMD but the fire had been extinguished by the time the fire truck arrived at the scene.

As a safety precaution, SCDF personnel sprayed the PMD's battery with water to cool it down completely.

One person was injured in the incident and taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations showed that the fire could have been caused by the battery pack of the PMD.

The SCDF reminds the public not to leave batteries or PMDs charged for long periods or overnight, and not to purchase or use non-original batteries.

