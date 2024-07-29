Woman says PMD riders hit her for telling them to slow down

Ms Oh was stepping out of Skypark Residences Condominium at about 4pm on July 27 when she saw personal mobility device (PMD) riders whizzing in her direction.

The 46-year-old accountant told Lianhe Zaobao she shouted at them to slow down, revealing that members of a dog owner group had talked about PMD riders speeding in her area.

Ms Oh added that she was about to step out of the condo in Sembawang Crescent at the time to take her dog for a walk.

However, according to Ms Oh, one of the PMD riders yelled at her, stopped his ride and approached her, his sandal in his hand.

Ms Oh claimed the PMD rider then started hitting her. Before long, two more PMDs arrived at the scene and allegedly joined the first rider in assaulting Ms Oh.

She called the police after the PMD riders left. She managed to take a photo of the riders from the back and obtain a video recorded by a worker from a construction site across the road.

The video and photo showed three PMDs with five riders, including a child and an infant.

The police confirmed they received a report of a 46-year-old woman who was slightly injured in an incident. Four people aged between 36 and 41 were investigated for intentional wounding and harassment. Investigations are ongoing.