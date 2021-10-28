F1 Pit Building being converted into medical facility for Covid-19 patients

Five workers told ST that the facility is meant to care for Covid-19 patients.
The two main types of facilities for such patients are community care facilities and Covid-19 treatment facilities.
Community care facilities are meant for those who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are generally well but need to be isolated for various reasons.
Covid-19 treatment facilities are for patients who are generally well but have underlying health conditions that require closer monitoring, and who may be at risk of developing severe illness.
These facilities have the medical capabilities and resources, including oxygen supplementation, to safely manage such patients.
No patients have yet been admitted to the facility, but the workers said preparations are almost done and the facility will open in November.
ST has contacted the Singapore Tourism Board and the Ministry of Health for more information.
In June this year, it was announced that the Singapore F1 Grand Prix would be cancelled for a second year in a row due to Covid-19.