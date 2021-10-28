F1 Pit Building being converted into medical facility for Covid-19 patients

Within the complex, the halls have been partitioned into various sections with numbered beds that went into the 600s.

SINGAPORE - The F1 Pit Building in Marina Bay is being converted into a medical facility for Covid-19 patients.

Dozens of people were seen walking inside the building when The Straits Times visited on Thursday (Oct 28) afternoon.

A few were working on the facade of the building, while several others were wearing polo shirts with "security" printed on the back. Inside the facility, there were hundreds of beds already set up.

Several signs for "triage stations" were pasted on the walls, with machines and what appeared to be screening stations set up below them.

Within the complex, the halls have been partitioned into various sections with numbered beds that went into the 600s. Partitions were installed between them.

Triage refers to the process of deciding which patients should be treated first based on how sick or injured they are.