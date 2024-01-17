 Fairprice Group extends $8 return vouchers promotion till Jan 24, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Fairprice Group extends $8 return vouchers promotion till Jan 24

The promotion has been extended by a week so more customers can offset their daily expenses.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Yong Li Xuan
Jan 17, 2024 09:50 am

The FairPrice Group (FPG) will continue to give out $8 return vouchers for every $80 worth of CDC supermarket vouchers used in a single transaction at its outlets until Jan 24.

The promotion has been extended by a week so more customers can offset their daily expenses, FPG said in a release on Jan 17.

FPG group chief executive officer Vipul Chawla said it has seen “overwhelming demand” for the return vouchers promotion in the last two weeks.

The return vouchers can be used the day after they are issued, till Feb 29. There is no minimum spend requirement and multiple vouchers are permitted for use in a single transaction.

In November, FPG also announced that it will absorb the 1 percentage point goods and services tax (GST) increase for 500 essential items for the first half of 2024.

These products include fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, paper products, detergents and household cleaners.

The $8 return voucher has no minimum spend requirement.
FairPrice to reward CDC-voucher spending with $8 vouchers

That same month, FPG also announced the extension of discount schemes till end-2024 for members of the Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation, and Community Health Assist Scheme Blue cardholders.

 

