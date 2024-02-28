Yeo’s apologises to woman whose packet drinks 'tasted like water'

A woman was dumbfounded when she recently opened several packets of Yeo’s chrysanthemum tea and found them looking and tasting “just like plain water”.

Ms Zheng, 58, had bought a carton of chrysanthemum tea for Chinese New Year celebration from a FairPrice supermarket at White Sands Shopping Centre on Feb 1, reported Shin Min Daily News.

After opening three out of 24 packets of the beverage, which looked colourless and tasted bland to her, she decided to return the remaining drinks to the supermarket.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, a Yeo’s spokesman said the company has conducted an internal investigation following Ms Zheng’s report.

“Our investigation has identified an abnormal technical glitch during the manufacturing process, leading to excess water content in a very limited batch of chrysanthemum tea,” said the spokesman, adding that this was an isolated incident.

“We extend our sincerest apologies to the affected consumer for any inconvenience caused,” said the spokesman.

Speaking to Shin Min, Ms Zheng said the company has compensated her with a $10 supermarket voucher, a carton of green tea and a carton of chrysanthemum tea.

“Yeo’s is such a big company,” said Ms Zheng. “I believe that this is an isolated incident. I will continue to buy their drinks in the future.”