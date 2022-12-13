Family and friends bid farewell to NSF firefighter Edward Go at ceremonial funeral in Mandai

SCDF personnel saluting the hearse carrying the casket of Sgt (1) Edward H. Go at Mandai Crematorium on Dec 13, 2022.

Pallbearers carrying the casket of Sgt (1) Edward H. Go at the Mandai Crematorium on Dec 13, 2022.

The rain began to fall just as the flag-draped casket of Sergeant (1) Edward H. Go was placed into the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) hearse at Mandai Crematorium at around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The casket was lifted by officers from the Central Fire Station, including those who had responded to the Henderson Road fire last Thursday in which the 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the SCDF died.

The pallbearers then moved the casket onto a carriage, which was linked to a Light Fire Attack Vehicle, more commonly known as the Red Rhino, for the ceremonial funeral procession towards a hall for the funeral service. The Singapore Police Force Band led the procession.

Following the hearse was an escort party comprising fellow SCDF officers, and more than 100 officers from the 1st SCDF Division lined the path towards the service hall for a ceremonial funeral for the fallen NSF firefighter.

He had earlier been promoted posthumously to the rank of Sergeant (1), and an alarm rang across all 23 SCDF fire stations, the SCDF headquarters in Ubi, as well as five division headquarters and the Civil Defence Academy at an observance ceremony earlier on Tuesday morning.

At around noon, a funeral service was held at Trinity Casket at 38 Sin Ming Drive and the state flag was draped over the coffin bearing Sergeant (1) Go before the cortège left for Mandai.

The commercial hearse arrived at the crematorium at around 1pm, and the casket was then lifted by the SCDF officers and moved onto the SCDF hearse.

Family and friends of Sergeant (1) Go had gathered inside the service hall.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim and about 250 SCDF officers were present. Wreaths were laid by SCDF Commissioner Eric Yap, 1st SCDF Division Commander Colonel Firoz Ramjan, and Central Fire Station Commander Major Joe Ong.

Commissioner Yap presented the state flag to Sergeant (1) Go’s parents, Mr Daniel C Go and Mrs Helen Go.

The Last Post bugle call was sounded to signify the end of the late serviceman’s duty to the nation, and a minute of silence was observed to honour his memory. Sergeant (1) Go was then cremated.

Family and friends were later seen leaving the service hall teary-eyed.

Separately, Mrs Aw Meng Yin, vice-principal of Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), where Sergeant (1) Go was a student, said it was a privilege to have known and called him one of their own.

She described him as respectful and unassuming, always wearing a smile on his face, with his teachers especially finding him to be a “young man who lived life with purpose and a strong sense of honour.”

“Being strong in Mathematics, he was a willing peer tutor to his classmates and encouraged others to excel whether it be in the academics or in basketball which he also played in lower secondary before he joined the school’s debate team,” she said, of which he was club secretary from 2018 to 2019.

An avid lover of basketball, she said that he had been playing the game with his former classmates the day before his death.

“Edward will always be remembered and greatly missed by his schoolmates, the Class of 2019 4 Luke as well as all his teachers and we are deeply saddened with his passing,” she added.

Commissioner Yap said: “Today, we mourn the loss of our comrade – a brave firefighter – who died in the line of duty. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

“The late SGT1 Edward H. Go made the greatest sacrifice possible in service to the nation. He served the most noble of causes, to save lives,” he added. “He exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, dedication, and commitment to duty. We will remember him, and keep him in our hearts.”