Family dump raincoats on the ground at East Coast Park and drives off in BMW

Just because it's a disposable raincoat doesn't mean that you can dump it anywhere you want.

A family was caught on video tossing their ponchos onto the ground at a carpark at East Coast Park on Saturday (Nov 12), at around 4pm.

Stomper K shared photos and a video of the family's inconsiderate behaviour.

He said: "This family in a BMW littered the carpark with their disposable raincoats before boarding their car and driving off."

In K's video, a man can be seen removing his poncho, throwing it onto the ground and then getting into the driver's seat of his BMW.

He then drives off in the BMW despite repeated honks from the Stomper.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, any individual who commits a littering offence is liable on conviction to a court fine of up to $2,000 for a first conviction, $4,000 for a second conviction and $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.