Singapore

Family hospitalised after allegedly eating at Haidilao

The family had fallen ill and were hospitalised after eating food from the Haidilao outlet at Northshore Plaza on March 10.PHOTO: NORTHSHORE PLAZA/FACEBOOK
David Sun Crime Correspondent
Mar 21, 2024 10:31 am

A family of three was hospitalised after they allegedly ate food from hotpot chain Haidilao’s outlet at Northshore Plaza in Punggol.

The Singapore Food Agency, Ministry of Health and National Environment Agency said they are investigating the incident, in a joint reply to The Straits Times on March 20.

The authorities said they received a report that the family of three had fallen ill and were hospitalised after eating food from the outlet on March 10.

Two of those hospitalised are believed to be children.

ST has contacted Haidilao for comment. The outlet at Northshore Plaza is still in operation.

The popular Chinese hotpot chain has 20 outlets in Singapore, since opening its first here in 2012.

Founded in 1994, Haidilao has more than 1,300 outlets in China and about 100 other outlets around the world.

Its restaurants are best known for their customer service.

Customers waiting for their tables are offered free manicures and snacks, and the staff also sing and dance for diners to celebrate occasions such as birthdays.

