Family of man killed while helping rider on SLE seeks witnesses

Muhamad Sabri is remembered as a respectful and helpful person who enjoyed mountaineering and cycling.

A family is calling for witnesses to a fatal accident that occurred on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) in July.

Muhamad Sabri, 35, was tragically killed while trying to help an injured motorcyclist in the early morning of July 28.

Mr Sabri had reportedly stopped to assist the rider who had been involved in a collision with a private-hire vehicle.

In a Facebook post on Sept 11, his sister Teti Rusydiah Rusman urged anyone who may have witnessed the accident or have dashcam footage to come forward and help with investigations.

She hopes the information provided by witnesses can give the family closure.

She remembers her brother as a respectful and helpful person who enjoyed mountaineering and cycling.

"His departure has had a big impact on his family and friends," the 34-year-old tutor told Shin Min Daily News.

> On 28th July 2024, between 2am to 230am, my late brother, Muhamad Sabri, was... Posted by Teti Rusydiah Rusman on Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Mr Zhang, the private-hire driver, told Shin Min Daily News then that he believed the motorcyclist was trying to change lanes but hit his rear right door and fell to the ground.

He immediately got out to help and said the situation was "quite hectic" as another rider had helped to move the injured man to the road shoulder.

"About three minutes later, I heard a loud sound and realised that the male driver who had just gotten out of his car was hit by another black car and fell on the rightmost lane," the 43-year-old driver said.

Mr Sabri was pronounced dead by paramedics at about 2am.

His wife, 31, who was in the car at the time of the accident, was asked to identify her husband's body and cried out in grief.

She described him as a kind and helpful person who always stopped to assist others in need.