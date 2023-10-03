Family saddled with $100k hospital bill after M'sian woman suffers brain aneurysm in S'pore

A Malaysian woman was all set for her first day at a new job when she suffered a brain aneurysm that left her in an unconscious state for about half a day in her home.

Celestine Chek, who has been in a hospital since, has incurred hospital bills of over $100,000, which her family can’t afford.

The 30-year-old, who has been working in Singapore since the end of last year, received an offer to work as a salesperson in a jewellery store recently, Chek's sister told 8world.

On Aug 16, her first day of work, she didn't show up at her new workplace.

As she was uncontactable, Chek's sister went to visit her at her rented Sembawang flat, and found her unconscious there.

It is believed she was in an unconscious state for about half a day in her home.

The woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where she was diagnosed with a ruptured brain aneurysm.

"She stayed in the intensive care unit for nearly two weeks, unable to communicate clealy," Chek's sister said.

"She couldn't even open her right eye at first. Now, she can't move one side of her body and still relies on a tracheostomy tube to help her breathe."

After her condition stabilised, Chek's family transferred her to a general ward at a hospital in Johor Bahru.

According to her doctor, she may require rehabilitation for one to two years – and there's no guarantee of a full recovery.

Chek's new employer has since cancelled her in-principle approval letter as well as her workplace insurance plan, her family said.

As she's a foreigner, her medical bill from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital came up to a staggering $100,251.45. Her family could only afford to pay $2,842.80.

Her sister added: "This isn't the final bill; the final amount might be higher. Seeing her become so ill has broken our family's hearts.

"We have reached the end of our rope and can't afford the medical expenses."

The family is appealing for help through Give.Asia. To date, they have raised over $65,000, with all proceeds going towards the bill from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.