Girl, 3, needs transplant as rounds of chemo have not helped

A three-year-old girl has been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer after developing red spots on her face following crying fits.

Her family has already spent $150,000 on chemotherapy, but the girl requires a bone marrow or stem cell transplant, which can cost an additional $200,000.

Ms Wang Meiling, 32, told Shin Min Daily News her daughter Chen Lizhu appeared healthy, but the family noticed unusual red spots appearing on her face whenever she cried.

"When her belly started growing bigger, we thought she was just getting fat," the mother said.

Concerned about the increasing number of red spots, Ms Wang and her husband sought medical advice in Surabaya, Indonesia.

At first, doctors believed this was due to allergies, but further tests revealed a rare blood cancer, juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

JMML predominately affects young children, most often developing in children under the age of four. It is characterised by symptoms such as increased white blood cells, platelets, and an enlarged liver and spleen.

In April, Ms Wang took her daughter to the National University Hospital in Singapore for treatment, hoping to benefit from the hospital's experience in treating similar cancers.

Despite four rounds of chemotherapy, the girl's condition has not improved.

Her doctor has recommended a bone marrow or stem cell transplant, but a splenectomy, the removal of the spleen, is required beforehand.

Even with successful treatment, there is a risk of cancer recurrence.

Ms Wang shared the financial strain on the family, having already spent $150,000 on treatment.

The transplant surgery is estimated to cost around $200,000.

As the fifth round of chemotherapy begins, Ms Wang remains hopeful for her daughter's recovery.