A family's legacy of leather and ink in the digital age

Ms Winnie Chan and her father Mr K H Chan after she joined the family business.

WINNIE CHAN, 52

Bynd Artisan co-founder

As the co-founder of the home-grown paper and leather craft brand, Ms Chan's journey extends far beyond the sleek shopfronts and savvy marketing that define the household name today.

It’s a story rooted in tradition, fuelled by passion and marked by a relentless drive to innovate – while staying true to the values instilled by her grandfather.

Mr Chan Koon Song established a small bookbinding workshop in 1942, laying the foundations for a legacy that would span generations.

He died before Ms Chan was born and left Goy Liang Book-Making Company in the hands of his son.

Ms Chan attained a degree in economics degree and joined the family business in 1994, seamlessly stepping into the world of leather and ink.

Twenty years later, she and her husband James Quan started Bynd Artisan, a venture that not only honoured her grandfather’s legacy, but also marked a bold step towards a new era.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do. What drew you to this path?

Bynd Artisan is born from a legacy of stationery makers celebrating the art of traditional bookmaking and the joy of leather craftsmanship.

The brand encapsulates both James' and my vision of bringing the tradition of hand-crafting and meaningful gifts into modern lives.

Bynd Artisan’s unique customisation, personalisation and experiential offerings pay tribute to our rich heritage in leather and paper crafting by combining the skill set of our veteran craftsmen, who have spent their lifetime mastering their craft, with new ideas and constant innovation.

The business melds analogue with digital, the old with the new. The tactile experiences of a brick-and-mortar store, the craftsmanship, the storytelling, the touch and feel of products combined with our strategy on harnessing digital – having a seamless omnichannel webstore that blends online and offline.

What's the biggest challenge you face in your day-to-day work?

One of the biggest challenges we faced was how James and I started Bynd Artisan in our 40s, revitalising the bookbinding industry in a digital age.

We are still competing with foreign brands, especially the mass-market ones with price points that are much, much lower.

When we opened our Holland Village flagship atelier on Aug 9, 2015, there was increased awareness among Singaporeans to support local brands.

While the #SupportLocal value still resonates with local consumers, people post-pandemic are valuing experiences more than physical objects and choosing to travel a lot more.

How do we compete with Singaporeans who travel to Japan or Malaysia with a strong Singapore dollar?

One of the ways we have tried to overcome these challenges is through collaborations which has always been one of our unique selling points. I believe this collaborative spirit is one of the things that has brought us this far as we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year.

We will be transforming our Holland Village atelier into an experience store for three months, with at least 10 new collaborations.

What's the most rewarding aspect of your work?

Working on all the collaborations and learning new points of view.

We have worked with fashion designers, singers-songwriters and even Michelin-starred restaurants.

Working with them really makes us think twice and look at things from different perspectives. I really enjoy that process.

How do you see your work contributing to the Singapore landscape?

We are a Singapore brand and we work primarily with other Singapore collaborators.

We champion #SupportLocal and I really want to thank Singaporeans who do. We would not have got this far without them.

What's a favourite Singapore memory you cherish?

I remember shopping at Tangs Studio as a kid, it has always been so supportive of local brands.

In fact, we got our first opportunity to operate at Orchard Road because of Tangs. I think it continues to be that springboard for a lot of local brands.

It has played a part in supporting local since my childhood.

What’s your favourite Singapore dish?

Nasi lemak. One place that is atas and good is The Coconut Club but I think Crave Nasi Lemak is good as well when you're needing something urgent because there are so many outlets around.

What makes you the proudest about being Singaporean?

I think we're so blessed in Singapore because the government really supports local entrepreneurs. I appreciate how they are always looking out for us and giving us grants to give us that boost.

I also appreciate how Singaporeans are starting to recognise the importance of supporting local brands. It is now perceived as a noble endeavour, contributing to the economy and fostering a sense of community.

What is your hope for Singapore?

That one day, we will have a national costume we can call our own.

I really love fashion, so this is something I think about because the kebaya is not really our national costume, nor is the cheongsam.

I hope we can have something that we can be proud of that actually weaves in all of our different cultures.