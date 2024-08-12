Man with concealed cleaver arrested at National Day event

The cleaver, measuring over 20 centimetres in length, was reportedly meticulously wrapped in paper and further encased in a plastic bag.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at a National Day celebration in Boon Lay on Aug 10 after security personnel discovered a concealed cleaver in his possession, sparking a brief commotion and prompting a swift police response.

The incident unfolded around 6pm at the event space near Boon Lay MRT station.

According to witnesses, the man, described as tall and wearing a green shirt with blue jeans, was stopped during the security screening process at the entrance.

“Security personnel discovered he was carrying a cleaver when he was queuing to enter and going through security checks,” recounted a witness who declined to be named. “They immediately stopped him and alerted the police.”

Photographs circulating online show the suspect surrounded by at least four police officers.

The cleaver, measuring over 20cm in length, was reportedly meticulously wrapped in paper and further encased in a plastic bag.

The man reportedly remained calm throughout the ordeal. “He did not display any agitated behaviour or language, nor did he brandish the cleaver,” the witness added.

The man’s apprehension did not disrupt the ongoing celebrations, which were attended by thousands of people. Many attendees were aware of the incident, with several staff members confirming the details to Shin Min Daily News reporters at the scene.

“Everyone was shocked," said the witness. "Thankfully, nothing untoward happened. With so many people around, the consequences would have been unimaginable.”

Police confirmed the arrest, stating that the man was apprehended for possession of an offensive weapon. A cleaver was seized at the scene. Investigations are currently ongoing.