Fascinating creatures right in our backyard

Singapore might be known for its skyscrapers and bustling streets, but beneath the urban jungle lies another, more surprising world.

The Untamed Paths, a team of passionate nature enthusiasts, is showing us that wild wonders are closer than we think, right here in our island nation.

Aside from offering a variety of engaging workshops and expeditions, immersing participants in the beauty and diversity of Singapore's flora and fauna, The Untamed Paths posts educational content on Instagram that showcase the fascinating and sometimes bizarre creatures that share our city.

Here are some of our favourites.

1. Long-nosed Stargazer

Have you ever seen a fish that looks like it's staring up at the stars?

That's the Long-Nosed Stargazer, and if you're lucky enough to spot it during an Intertidal Exploration with The Untamed Paths, you'll be treated to an unforgettable sight.

This quirky fish buries itself in the sand, leaving only its head exposed, with eyes that seem to be gazing at the heavens.

But don't let its innocent expression fool you – this fish is actually a predator, waiting to ambush unsuspecting prey with its venomous spines.

"When they say there are plenty of fish in the sea, this is what they look like," joked one Instagram commenter.

2. Large-tailed Nightjar

The Large-tailed Nightjar might be small, but it's a fierce mum.

The Untamed Paths captured a humorous and adorable moment between a mother and her chick, showcasing the nightjar's parenting skills.

From hiding among leaf litter during the day to nesting on the ground, these birds are well-adapted to their nocturnal lifestyle.

And while they're known for their soft, sweet calls, The Untamed Paths' comic strip shows us that they're not afraid to roar when necessary.

"Cute! But some humans are not nice," commented one Instagram user. "No need to be polite, little chick."

3. Malayan Blue Coral Snake

If you're looking for a snake that's as beautiful as it is dangerous, look no further than the Malayan Blue Coral Snake.

This gorgeous creature boasts electric blue stripes contrasted with a bright orange-red head and tail – a warning to potential predators that it's armed with potent venom.

What makes this snake even more impressive is the length of its venom glands, which can extend to a quarter of its body length.

While venomous, the Blue Coral Snake is not aggressive, and you're much more likely to see it on your Instagram feed than in person.

"Easily one of the most gorgeous snakes in the region," commented one Instagrammer.

4. The White-bellied Sea Eagle

Singapore's most recognisable raptor, the White-bellied Sea Eagle, is a majestic sight, with a wingspan that can reach up to 2 metres in length.

These magnificent birds are a common sight on the coast, where they hunt for fish and build their impressive nests high up in the trees.

"I always see white-bellied sea eagles," shared one Instagram user. “I even saw a nest with a chick once.”

The White-bellied Sea Eagle has an unmistakable honk-like call – a sound that is sure to echo in your memory long after you hear it.

5. The Eight-spotted Crab Spider

The Eight-spotted Crab Spider is one of Singapore’s largest crab spiders – and it’s a sight to behold.

These striking arachnids are known for their distinctive body pattern, sporting eight bold spots – seven on their upper side and one hidden underneath.

The Untamed Paths captured a photograph of a mature female spider, whose eyes often develop a "panda-eye" appearance, making them even more striking.

The people behind The Untamed Paths are passionate about fostering a love for nature and a sense of responsibility for its preservation.

Besides intertidal explorations, they also offer Naturalist Night Adventure workshops, a chance to explore the rainforest at night and discover the fascinating creatures that emerge under the cover of darkness.

And for those who want to bring a piece of nature indoors, their BYO Freshwater Aquascape workshop allows participants to create their own stunning underwater landscapes.

So, the next time you're walking through a park, or exploring the coastline, take a moment to look around. You never know what fascinating creatures might be hiding in plain sight.