Man, 71, charged for using knife to hurt two others, one of whom died

Lim Tee Tee, 71, was involved in a fight with his neighbour at Block 805 King George’s Avenue on Dec 22.

A 71-year-old man who was involved in a fight with his neighbour – who later died – is said to have also injured another.

On Dec 24, Lim Tee Tee was charged for using a knife measuring half-a-metre in length to voluntarily cause hurt to two men, Mr Chua Kin Tong and Mr Hussin Mohamed.

According to charge sheets, the alleged incident happened on the eighth floor of Block 805 King George’s Avenue at around 11.30am on Dec 22.

Court documents said Lim allegedly used a knife which is likely to cause death when used as a weapon of offence, but did not state exactly how the knife was used.

The judge granted the prosecution’s application for Lim to be remanded at the Central Police Division. His case will be heard again on Dec 31.

The police had earlier said that Lim and a 69-year-old man had got into a dispute and fought with each other.

The younger man sustained injuries and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he died.

Neighbours told The Straits Times that both Lim and Mr Chua lived on the eighth floor, three doors from each other. Mr Chua was not working, while Lim was a security guard at a carpark.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or given any combination of such punishments.