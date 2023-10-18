 Female pillion rider dies after motorcycle collides with tipper truck in Jurong East, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Female pillion rider dies after motorcycle collides with tipper truck in Jurong East

Police added that they were alerted to the accident along Jurong Town Hall Road towards Bukit Batok Road at 7.40am.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
The 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, police said. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Yong Li Xuan
Oct 18, 2023 03:06 pm

A 38-year-old woman died on Wednesday after the motorcycle she was riding pillion collided with a tipper truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, police said.

Police added that they were alerted to the accident along Jurong Town Hall Road towards Bukit Batok Road at 7.40am.

A 38-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Motorists in a Telegram chat group said a traffic jam at Jurong Town Hall Road had still not cleared by about 11.20am.

Police investigations are under way.

