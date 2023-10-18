Female pillion rider dies after motorcycle collides with tipper truck in Jurong East
A 38-year-old woman died on Wednesday after the motorcycle she was riding pillion collided with a tipper truck.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, police said.
Police added that they were alerted to the accident along Jurong Town Hall Road towards Bukit Batok Road at 7.40am.
A 38-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.
Motorists in a Telegram chat group said a traffic jam at Jurong Town Hall Road had still not cleared by about 11.20am.
Police investigations are under way.
