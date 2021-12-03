Singapore

Ferrari crashes into central divider railing along Alexandra Road

A Ferrari crashed into a central divider railing along Alexandra Road in the early hours of Thursday morning (Dec 2).PHOTO: STOMP
A Ferrari crashed into a central divider railing along Alexandra Road towards Commonwealth Avenue West in the early hours of Thursday morning (Dec 2).

A Stomper shared a video showing police officers at the accident site near Park Hotel Alexandra.

One of them was seen clearing the road of debris. The central divider railing was bent and damaged.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 3.06am.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A tyre fell from a truck and hit a car along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday (Nov 27).
Tyre rolls off truck and hits car along PIE

