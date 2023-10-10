Fire breaks out at industrial building in Yishun

The SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at Block 61 Yishun Industrial Park A at 5.15pm.

A fire broke out at an industrial building in Yishun on Tuesday evening.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 61 Yishun Industrial Park A at 5.15pm.

When SCDF officers arrived, the fire was raging inside two units on the sixth floor of the building. Firefighters deployed two water jets and an aerial water monitor to put out the fire. Firefighting operations are still underway.

SCDF said: “In view of the ongoing firefighting operation, members of the public are advised to stay away from the area.”

In an earlier post, SCDF put out an advisory asking people to stay away from the area. The advisory was also sent out to users who were in the area and signed up with telcos M1, StarHub and SingTel.

SGSecure mobile app users were also sent the message.