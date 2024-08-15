Fire linked to 3 PMAs breaks out in Sembawang void deck

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Thirty-five residents were evacuated in the wee hours from a Housing Board flat in Sembawang, following a fire linked to three personal mobility aids (PMAs).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 482 Admiralty Link at about 2.10am on Aug 15.

The fire, which occurred at the void deck, was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet.

The residents were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A video capturing the aftermath of the fire shows three PMAs and several bicycles parked at the bicycle bay, as well as the nearby ceiling and wall, charred by flames.

According to statistics released by the SCDF in February, fires involving active mobility devices – including PMAs – in 2023 increased by 31 per cent from a year earlier.