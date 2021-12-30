First panda cub born in Singapore can now be seen twice daily

Singapore

Panda cub Le Le in the River Wonders' Giant Panda Forest nursery, on Dec 30, 2021.ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
(From left) Mandai Wildlife Group Deputy CEO of Life Sciences and Operations Cheng Wen-Haur, Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Hong Xiaoyong, Mandai Park Holdings deputy chairman Tan Chuan-Jin and Chinese Cultural Counsellor Qin Wen unveiling the nursery of Le Le on Dec 30, 2021.ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Members of the public taking photos of Panda cub Le Le on Dec 30, 2021. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Siti Sarah
Dec 30, 2021 11:10 am

Le Le, the first panda cub born in Singapore, made his public debut on Thursday (Dec 30) in his new glass-fronted nursery at the Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders.

Le Le was born to giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia on Aug 14 - their firstborn since they arrived in Singapore in 2012 on loan from Chengdu, China.

Weighing only an estimated 200g at birth, he was 9.62kg on Wednesday.

The cub's name, derived from an old Chinese term "shi le po" - referring to Singapore - was jointly announced on Wednesday (Dec 29).

On Thursday, River Wonders unveiled the cub's nursery.

Mr Hong Xiaoyong, China's ambassador to Singapore, and Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Deputy Chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, were among the first visitors.

The name of the male cub was jointly announced by Singapore and China.
Singapore

Say hello to baby panda Le Le

Members of the public can see Le Le from 3pm - 3.45pm on Dec 30.

Visitors to River Wonders - formerly known as River Safari - can watch the cub playing, learning to walk more confidently or sleeping.

The public can view the cub twice a day, at about 10.30am and 3.30pm. Each viewing session will last 20 to 30 minutes, said Mandai Wildlife Group.

 

The moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally here! In addition to a new name, we’re excited to unveil our #littleone’s brand new nursery. ✨🐼 Tune in LIVE for the first peek at Le Le’s cosy space, located right at River Wonders’ Giant Panda Forest! 👀

Posted by Mandai Wildlife Reserve on Wednesday, December 29, 2021
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tan Chuan-Jin (@chuanjin1)

