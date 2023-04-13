Five men arrested for suspected overstaying offences

The Bangladeshi men, who are between 23 and 29 years old, were arrested by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers on April 4.

Five men have been arrested for suspected overstaying offences during an inland operation conducted by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Preliminary investigations revealed that they overstayed and were employed illegally in carpentry work although their visit passes and work permit have expired, said ICA in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The Bangladeshi men, who are between 23 and 29 years old, were arrested by ICA officers early in the morning on April 4 in Kim Chuan Road.

ICA said it takes a serious view towards overstaying in Singapore.

“As guardians of our borders, ICA is committed to safeguard Singapore’s security and will continue with inland enforcement efforts to keep the immigration offender situation under control,” said the authority.

According to the ICA Annual Statistics Report 2022, there was a dip of about 4 per cent in the total number of harbourers and employers of immigration offenders arrested by ICA in 2022.

In 2022, most immigration offenders employed by errant employers were working in the construction, maintenance and food and beverage industries, or as freelance house cleaners or odd job workers, ICA said in the report.

It added that it will continue to come down hard on harbourers and employers of immigration offenders, to deny them shelter and means of subsistence which will make it more difficult for them to stay illegally in Singapore.

If found guilty, overstayers can be jailed for up to six months and a minimum of three strokes of the cane.

To report any information on suspected immigration offenders, visit https://www.ica.gov.sg/feedbackform.