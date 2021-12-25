Singapore

Five people injured and taken to hospital after bus crashes into tree along TPE slip road

The bus was travelling on the slip road from the TPE towards the KPE when it crashed into the tree.PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE
Wallace Woon
Dec 25, 2021 06:53 pm

Five people were injured after an SBS Transit bus they were travelling on crashed into a tree on Christmas Day.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), in a statement on Saturday (Dec 25), said it was alerted to the accident around 11am.

The bus was travelling on the slip road from the Tampines Expressway towards the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) when it crashed into the tree, the SCDF said.

When SCDF officers arrived, they found that the 40-year-old driver was trapped in his seat and could not free himself.

They then used hydraulic rescue equipment to free him, and later took him to Changi General Hospital for treatment.

The other four people were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

In photographs and videos of the accident - circulated widely on social media - the windshield of the bus can be seen to have caved in from the impact of the crash.

The side window next to the driver's seat was also shattered.

SBS TransitACCIDENTS