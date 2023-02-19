 Five people taken to hospital after accident on PIE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Five people taken to hospital after accident on PIE

Five people taken to hospital after accident on PIE
A red car collided with a lorry on the PIE towards Changi before the Stevens Road exit.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Chin Hui Shan and Gabrielle Chan
Feb 19, 2023 01:36 am

Five people were taken to the hospital after a red car collided with a lorry on Saturday afternoon.

Both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident on the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi Airport, before Stevens Road exit, at about 12.20pm.

The police said a 24-year-old female car driver, together with two male passengers, aged 28 and 21, and two female passengers, aged 46 and 22, were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

The 24-year-old female driver is being investigated for careless driving causing hurt, the police added.

The police investigations are ongoing.

SCDF officer Mohd Rohaizad bin Mansor (centre) with his wife Mdm Sabrina Musthpa (6th from left), two children and other family members at Changi Airport T3 after returning from Turkey.
Singapore

Hero’s welcome for SCDF officers returning from quake-hit Turkey

Related Stories

Man and woman taken to hospital after two cars collide in Ang Mo Kio

More fire-related deaths in 2022; spike in vehicle fires: SCDF

'We see the resilience... and for that we salute them': SCDF team in Turkey

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SCDFpoliceACCIDENTS - TRAFFIC