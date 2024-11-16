Flash flood warnings issued for several places amid heavy downpour

Heavy rain fell over the northern, western and central areas of Singapore on Nov 16.

National water agency PUB issued flash flood warnings for several places on the afternoon of Nov 16, urging members of the public to avoid these areas amid heavy downpour.

In a post on social media site X, PUB said heavy rain is expected over northern, western and central areas of Singapore from 2.50pm to 3.50pm.

It also warned of a risk of flash floods at the following places:

Tampines Expressway (Punggol West Flyover)

Junction of Neo Pee Teck Lane and Pasir Panjang Road

Jalan Boon Lay (Enterprise Road to International Road)

Bukit Timah Road (Wilby Road to Blackmore Drive)

Junction of Sunset Drive and Sunset Way

Junction of Sunset Drive and Sunset Terrace

Junction of Lor Kismis and Toh Tuck Rise

Eng Kong Place (Greenridge Crescent to Eng Kong Garden)

Kranji Expressway Slip Road (Kranji Expressway to Woodlands Road, towards Senja Way)

Dunearn Road (Yarwood Avenue to Binjai Park)

In its fortnightly forecast released on Nov 15, the Meteorological Service Singapore said moderate to heavy thundery showers are predicted over most parts of the island on most days in the second half of November as north-east monsoon conditions set in.

Rain is likely to start in the afternoon and may extend into the night on a few days, with total rainfall expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

Some rainy days could also see the temperature dip to 23 deg C, the weatherman added.