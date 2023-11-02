Flight attendant berates mother for letting child stand on seat: 'Don't you know it's very dangerous?'

The actions of a flight attendant have sparked debate online after she was filmed berating a parent for allowing her child to stand on his seat.

The incident happened on Oct 31 while the plane was taxiing on the runway, according to a TikTok video. It was not ascertained where the flight was headed.

The clip shows a cabin crew member – from what appears to be Scoot airlines – berating the mother, saying in Mandarin: "Don't you know it's very dangerous? I'll have to write a report if anything happens to him. And it's going to be very long."

The flight attendant then says the passenger ought to take some responsibility for her child.

"I was scared when I saw what was happening from over there," she adds, before walking away.

The video, which has garnered over 50,000 views, sparked some discussion on whether the flight attendant’s reaction was warranted or unprofessional.

"You never scold a parent in public, especially not in front of their child," one commenter wrote.

Others, however, said the employee’s response was a fair and natural reaction.

"Safety first. Don't wait for something to happen before regretting it."