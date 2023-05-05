Flooding in Yishun flat due to several defects in unit’s sanitary pipes: PUB

The flat owners discovered sewage water gushing out from the kitchen and toilet drains of their new four-room flat at Block 401 Yishun Avenue 6.

The flooding in a Yishun flat on Monday was caused by defects in the unit’s sanitary pipes, said national water agency PUB.

In a Facebook update on Friday, the agency said it conducted a joint inspection with Nee Soon Town Council (NSTC) of the underground pipe system of the block where the affected unit is located, and found several defects in the unit’s own sanitary pipes.

“These private sanitary pipes serve to convey used water from the unit to the public sewerage system,” said the agency.

“When a leak occurred on the underground water pipe located right next to the unit on May 1, the pressurised water from the pipe was hence able to enter the unit via the defects on the private sanitary pipes, resulting in the flooding.”

On Monday, the flat owners, a family of five, discovered silty water gushing out from the kitchen and toilet drains of their new four-room flat located at Block 401 Yishun Avenue 6.

The incident happened two days before Ms Anita Rahim and her family were due to move in, after more than two months of renovation works.

Ms Anita said the damages could chalk up to about $80,000, noting she had already forked out $100,000 for renovation works and new furniture.

A PUB spokesman told The Straits Times that the agency “will look into the damage claims when received from the family”.

In its Facebook update, the agency also said it had helped Ms Anita’s family to source for temporary accommodation that is convenient for the family’s children to get to school, and is assisting the family with shifting and storing their furniture and belongings in a storage facility.

“We are working with NSTC to rectify the defects as soon as possible,” said PUB.