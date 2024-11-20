PUB launches FLASH campaign to get people ready for floods

National water agency PUB launched its first campaign to encourage the public to be flood ready.

Remember the mnemonic FLASH to prevent yourself from being caught in a flood this rainy season.

National water agency PUB on Nov 20 launched its first campaign to encourage the public to be ready for floods, amid erratic weather and more intense storms caused by climate change.

The public can follow the tips:

• Follow PUB flood alerts

• Learn how to be flood ready

• Avoid flooded areas

• Share PUB flood updates

• Help others where possible

In addition to campaign posters and a minute-long video clip, PUB said it is working with the likes of ride hailing company CDG Zig, Grab and the Motorist platform to share flood safety tips with its users.

The agency is also working with Grab to push out flood alerts to its drivers and food delivery riders via its app, by 2025.

Also, drivers can collect a Flood-Wise Drive car decal from any Esso station from Dec 2, with vehicles spotting the decal possibly winning $100 grocery vouchers from Dec 2 to Dec 22. The decal includes advice to motorists, such as to not drive through floodwaters that are above kerb height.

Car sharing companies BlueSG and Lumens will also put these decals on their vehicles.

The public can get flood alerts via PUB’s Telegram channel (t./me/pubfloodalerts) and the myENV app.

Mr Maurice Neo, director of PUB’s catchment and waterways department, said the public needs to be ready for floods, even as the agency continues to enhance Singapore’s drainage infrastructure.

“We are witnessing more extreme weather events around the world, which serve as a stark reminder of the climate change reality,” he said.

In the lead up to the year-end monsoon season, the agency said it has stepped up checks across the island to make sure that public drains are not blocked and can carry storm water effectively. This is especially so for key buildings here and flood-prone areas.

It also offers residents in flood-prone areas with barriers and inflatable bags, which can be used quickly during heavy rain to keep out floodwaters.

MRT operators also conduct annual exercises across all the public train lines to make sure that its employees are ready to keep the trains moving during floods. This includes the installation of flood barriers at station entrances, and the activation of flood response teams to affected stations.

PUB also pointed out that building owners must protect their properties against floods through proper maintenance of their internal drainage systems and the use of flood protection measures, with real estate group CapitaLand and Esplanade cited as examples of businesses which have done so.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are predicted over most parts of the island on most days in the second half of November, with above average rainfall over most parts of the island, the Meteorological Service Singapore said previously.

Singapore was hit by flash floods on Nov 16 and 17, with the heaviest rainfall across both days recorded at 108.4mm in north-western Singapore from 2.10pm to 4pm on Nov 16.

This rainfall amounted to 43 per cent of Singapore’s average monthly rainfall in November and lies within the top 3 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1978, PUB said previously.