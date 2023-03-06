 Food delivery rider dies after accident in Hougang on Sunday , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Food delivery rider dies after accident in Hougang on Sunday

Food delivery rider dies after accident in Hougang on Sunday
The motorcyclist was unconscious when he was taken by the SCDF to Sengkang General Hospital, where he later died. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Food delivery rider dies after accident in Hougang on Sunday
The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved two cars and a motorcycle at 2.50pm.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Food delivery rider dies after accident in Hougang on Sunday
The motorcyclist was unconscious when he was taken by the SCDF to Sengkang General Hospital, where he later died.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Food delivery rider dies after accident in Hougang on Sunday
A 41-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving two other vehicles at the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Avenue 4 on Sunday.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Aqil Hamzah
Mar 06, 2023 04:24 pm

A 41-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident that also involved two other vehicles at the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Avenue 4 on Sunday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved two cars and a motorcycle at 2.50pm.

Photographs of the scene in Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News show two multi-purpose vehicles with damaged front bumpers.

A motorcycle is seen lying on its side on another part of the road, with some of its parts strewn about.

The contents of its top box and a GrabFood delivery bag are also scattered across the road.

The motorcyclist was unconscious when he was taken by the Singapore Civil Defence Force to Sengkang General Hospital, where he later died.

The police were alerted to the scene of the accident at 7.30am. PHOTO: ST READER
Singapore

Police looking for driver who left crash scene near Istana

Related Stories

Four taken to hospital after car crashes into building

‘My daughter was trapped under the car and might have died’: Single mum recalls horrifying accident

Minibus driver helping with investigations into Tampines accident

The police are investigating the accident.

The Straits Times has contacted Grab for more information, and is checking with the Ministry of Manpower if this incident is considered a workplace fatality.

More On This Topic
Delivery rider dies in Hougang accident; lorry driver arrested for drink driving
Electric bike rider hospitalised after accident with car outside SMU

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICmotorcyclesFOOD DELIVERY SERVICES