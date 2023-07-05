Foodpanda rider steals parcel from Yishun man's doorstep

In the CCTV footage, the man can be seen looking at Zac's parcels while walking past. He eventually takes one and leaves with it.

Police are investigating an incident in which a Foodpanda deliveryman was caught on camera stealing a parcel from a Yishun resident's doorstep.

Stomper Zac said the incident occurred on Monday (July 3), at around 6.45pm, when he was not home.

The Yishun resident told Stomp that he came home to discover that one out of three of his Shopee parcels was missing despite all of them being marked as delivered.

Zac said: "I checked my doorbell's CCTV footage to find out that this delivery guy had helped himself to my parcel. He was delivering food to a neighbour, walked past and saw my packages. I wasn't home, so he helped himself to them."

In the CCTV footage that Zac shared with Stomp, the man can be seen looking at Zac's parcels while walking past. He then returns for a closer look at the packages and is seen reading their labels and feeling for their contents.

The man eventually takes one parcel and leaves with it.

Zac said: "This is seriously disgusting."

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report had been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

A Foodpanda spokesman told Stomp on Wednesday (July 5): "The individual has been identified and his rider account has been terminated.

"Foodpanda does not condone any criminal activity and prompt action - including potential suspension, blacklist or termination - will be taken against delivery partners who are found breaking the law."